BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man authorities say poached a sturgeon from the Snake River below Swan Falls Dam has been cited.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release Thursday says 32-year-old Michael Melton received the citation on June 17 after conservation officers found Melton with a 2-foot (.6-meter) sturgeon at a Meridian residence.

Authorities say another angler saw Melton place the sturgeon in his vehicle and told Melton that sturgeon had to be released.

Officials say Melton ignored the other angler, who called the Citizens Against Poaching hotline and reported the incident.

Authorities say Melton admitted keeping the sturgeon when confronted by the conservation officers and was cited for possession of a white sturgeon during a closed season.

If found guilty, Melton faces a mandatory fishing license suspension.