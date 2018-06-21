BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in the Idaho Legislature are asking Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter to join other governors and call for the reunification of families who were separated from their children while crossing the U.S. border illegally.

According to a letter sent to Otter on Thursday, all 17 of the Legislature’s Democratic members also called on Otter to limit resources that could be used to enforce family separation in the future.

The Democrats sent the letter a day after President Donald Trump reversed course and signed an order ending the practice of separating migrant families at the border. However, Idaho’s Democratic caucus says an executive order could be reversed and Otter needs to show a strong commitment to protecting families.

Otter’s spokesman Jon Hanian said the Republican governor was traveling and could not be reached for comment.

Idaho has not deployed the National Guard to the Mexico border.