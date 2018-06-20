UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is accusing the U.N. Security Council of failing to take action against countries that didn’t arrest Sudan’s president to face charges of genocide in his country’s Darfur region.

Fatou Bensouda told the council Wednesday that more than 13 years after it referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC the victims have yet to see even one of the five men alleged to be most responsible be arrested and face justice.

She urged the council “to take concrete action” against countries that refused to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. She said the ICC is currently hearing cases against Uganda, Chad and Jordan.

Bensouda stressed that the court will continue to ensure accountability for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur.