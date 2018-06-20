Troopers say a construction worker in a lift has been killed after it was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 77 in South Carolina

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said the lift was in the roadway as part of a project on a bridge at exit 27 near Blythewood when it was hit around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones says a special team of troopers is investigating the wreck and hasn’t determined if the construction zone was properly marked or if any charges will be issued for the tractor-trailer’s driver.

The truck was hauling cows, which had to be moved to another truck.

The crashed closed the southbound lanes of I-77 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Columbia for several hours.

The name of the worker hasn’t been released.