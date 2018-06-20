Troopers say a construction worker in a lift has been killed after it was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 77 in South Carolina
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Troopers say a construction worker in a lift has been killed after it was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 77 in South Carolina.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said the lift was in the roadway as part of a project on a bridge at exit 27 near Blythewood when it was hit around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Jones says a special team of troopers is investigating the wreck and hasn’t determined if the construction zone was properly marked or if any charges will be issued for the tractor-trailer’s driver.
The truck was hauling cows, which had to be moved to another truck.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
The crashed closed the southbound lanes of I-77 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Columbia for several hours.
The name of the worker hasn’t been released.