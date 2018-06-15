Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing stronger ethics rules for Arkansas lawmakers following a recent court case that implicated a nephew

Senate leaders have proposed stripping indicted members of leadership posts, while a special panel would take up ethics complaints and consider sanctions. Hutchinson told members of the Arkansas Bar Association meeting in Hot Springs on Friday the House should consider a similar set of rules.

A lobbyist said in court documents this month that he had bribed “Arkansas Senator A.” Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson’s lawyer has said his client is “Senator A” but denied the lobbyist’s claims.

Jeremy Hutchinson is a nephew of Gov. Hutchinson and has not been charged with a crime. The governor says he would not call for his nephew’s resignation, saying any investigation must run its course.