Hundreds of residents forced to leave their homes by a southwest Colorado wildfire have been allowed to return
DENVER (AP) — Hundreds of residents forced to leave their homes by a southwest Colorado wildfire have been allowed to return.
Megan Graham of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that residents of nearly 1,000 homes remain under evacuation orders, down from a high of 2,200.
Graham says those allowed to return have been told to be ready to leave again due to changing conditions of the fire about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Durango.
The fire began June 1 in an area of extreme drought affecting the Four Corners region of Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. It has blackened 51 square miles (132 square kilometers) of terrain but no structures have been destroyed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
- NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
Officials say expected weekend rains could provoke flash flooding in burn scars.