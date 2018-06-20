Pennsylvania state representatives have six different approaches to redistricting to consider after House leaders teed up competing proposals in the waning days of the annual legislative push surrounding passage of the state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state representatives have six different approaches to redistricting to consider after House leaders on Wednesday teed up competing proposals in the waning days of the annual legislative push surrounding passage of the state budget.

The Rules Committee vote means members will be able to propose changes, although the most likely measure to be considered passed the Senate last week. It would have a commission redraw lines for the Legislature and Congress and change statewide elections of appeals court judges to election by district.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, said he is still hoping to get an agreement among Republicans and Democrats in both chambers.

Senate Republicans passed the bill last week with just two Democratic votes, as Democrats opposed the addition of voting for judges by districts.

Reed said there were supporters and opponents of the judicial district proposal in both parties in the House.

The proposed constitutional amendments will have to pass both chambers in two consecutive two-year legislative sessions before voters would have the final say.

Advertising rules for constitutional amendments mean lawmakers have to get one of them through in the coming weeks in order for any changes to be in effect when 2020 census figures will require new district lines.

The Senate-passed bill would put district mapmaking in the hands of a commission picked by top lawmakers and the governor, and require approval by supermajorities of lawmakers.