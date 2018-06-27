DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road.
The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday.
In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said “this is not a joke.” The house was draped with a banner that said “oversize load.”
Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers