MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin Healthcare plans to suspend a clinical trial of the sedative ketamine in emergency situations following criticism that Hennepin County Medical Center enrolled patients in the study without their knowledge.
Paramedics’ use of the sedative on agitated people during emergency calls is already the subject of an independent investigation commissioned by the City of Minneapolis. Reports indicate police officers have repeatedly asked medical responders to administer ketamine.
The hospital’s leadership has said the sedative can be vital to calm people who are agitated or aggressive.
The Hennepin County hospital’s study began last August. While it requires no prior consent from patients, they have the option to opt out afterward.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Illicit drone flights surge along US-Mexico border as smugglers hunt for soft spots
- Justices won't hear case of anti-gay marriage florist
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
- U.S. Supreme Court hands Richland florist's gay-wedding case back to Washington courts
Hospital officials have been asked to provide a report on the study to the Hennepin County Board Tuesday.