A Des Moines homeless shelter has settled a class action lawsuit filed for several dozen people over bedbugs that had infested the facility

Share story

By
The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines homeless shelter has settled a class action lawsuit filed for several dozen people over bedbugs that had infested the facility.

A Polk County District Court judge preliminarily approved the settlement Tuesday and scheduled a settlement hearing Aug. 17 to hear any objections to it.

The Des Moines Register reports that the people who stayed at Central Iowa Shelter & Services or in its transitional housing or apartments between November 2014 and December 2015 could receive as much as $400, depending on the length of their stays.

The lawsuit filed Dec. 28, 2015, listed 70 people as complainants, saying the infestation subjected them to substandard living conditions.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Steve Wandro says the shelter had problems in the past but has brought them under control.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

The Associated Press