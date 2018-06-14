A Massachusetts high school has pulled its yearbook after the principal found out that a student had used a quote generally attributed to Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels under his picture
ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has pulled its yearbook after the principal found out that a student had used a quote generally attributed to Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels under his picture.
Andover High Principal Philip Conrad says he was “horrified” to learn of the Nazi origins of the quote about making people believe lies, which made it through a painstaking vetting process.
Conrad says the student, whom he did not identify, did not know the origin of the quote used under his senior picture. He says the student “sincerely regrets his choice.”
The school has stopped selling yearbooks, but some have already been distributed. Students who already have a yearbook can either get a custom sticker to cover the quote, or they can return their book and get a replacement.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH