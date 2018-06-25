Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is letting the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot while holding a pellet gun go forward with a lawsuit against authorities.

The Supreme Court declined Monday to get involved in the case, leaving in place lower court decisions in favor of 13-year-old Andy Lopez’s family.

Lopez was fatally shot by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Erick Gelhaus on Oct. 22, 2013. Gelhaus saw Lopez carrying what appeared to be an AK-47 but was actually a plastic pellet gun made to look like an AK-47.

A federal trial court and an appeals court let the lawsuit go forward.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Lawyers for the county and the deputy argued that the suit should be dismissed because they were immune from being sued.

The Associated Press