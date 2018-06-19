Heavy rain falling along the Rocky Mountain Front over the last several days has triggered some flooding, closing some roads and trapping a horseback party in the Scapegoat Wilderness

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Heavy rain falling along the Rocky Mountain Front over the last several days has triggered flooding, closed some roads and trapped a horseback party in the Scapegoat Wilderness.

The Montana Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 287 around Augusta Tuesday because water from Elk Creek was running over the road. The National Weather Service says up to a foot (30 centimeters) of water was running down a street in Augusta.

The Dearborn River near Craig was at moderate flood stage Tuesday and the Sun River near Simms was expected to reach moderate flood stage by Tuesday evening, threatening homes.

A dozen members of a horseback party were rescued by helicopter Tuesday morning after the rain washed out their camp and they were trapped on the wrong side of the Dearborn River in the Scapegoat Wilderness southwest of Augusta.