ISLAMABAD (AP) — The health of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife has deteriorated following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London, where she was undergoing treatment following throat cancer surgery.
According to Sharif’s family, Kulsoom Nawaz is on the ventilator.
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Sharif who flew to London along with her father, asked Pakistanis early Friday to pray for her mother’s health.
She says her mother’s condition deteriorated Thursday when they were boarding a plane to London.
Nawaz Sharif could not travel to London in recent weeks as he has been facing trial since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified the thrice-elected premier from office over undisclosed assets. Sharif denies any wrongdoing and has blamed “hidden hands” for his dismissal.
His case is adjourned until June 19.