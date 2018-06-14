A Hawaii man convicted of attacking a woman with a hammer at a Maui business has been sentenced to five years in prison

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man convicted of attacking a woman with a hammer at a Maui business has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Maui News reports 51-year-old Ramoncito Abion was sentenced Wednesday after he was found guilty of second-degree assault at trial in March.

Prosecutors say Abion struck a woman in the back of the head with a hammer outside Waiehu Super Stop in January 2016. The blow fractured the woman’s skull, but she survived.

Deputy Public Defender Nikki List requested probation for Abion, saying he did not have a prior criminal history and “he was hearing voices talking to him” at the time.

Judge Richard Bissen noted in court that Albion was determined to be mentally fit to stand trial.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com