HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has deployed two rat-sniffing dogs to help remove invasive rodents from a seabird sanctuary on Lehua.
Border terriers Henry and Reese located possible rat burrows last week on the small island off Niihau’s north shore.
The island has been under a restoration project to protect nesting seabirds from the rats, which feed on chicks, eggs and native plants.
The rugged island is home to several seabird species considered threatened or near-threatened, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The dogs sniffed out the rats and their handlers marked the spot for additional eradication efforts and rat bait application.
The department says it is planning for Henry and Reese to return to the island for more searches.