COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials say hundreds of fish were killed last week during the devastating hailstorm that hit areas near Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports the storm roared through El Paso County early on June 13, damaging windshields, roofs, trees and wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials estimated the storm killed hundreds of fish after they assessed the aftermath in Duckwood Pond at Fountain Creek Regional Park on Monday.
Officials say the fish didn’t die from the impact of hail but from the storm’s quickly changing temperatures.
El Paso County Parks Operations Division Manager Brian Bobeck says mixing colder water with warmer water “can result in the pond turning over and depleting oxygen, resulting in fish kill.”
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com