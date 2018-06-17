Guatemalan authorities have ended the search for people buried by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire two weeks ago

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities have ended the search for people buried by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire two weeks ago.

The country’s disaster agency said Sunday it suspended searches in San Miguel Los Lotes and El Rodeo because the area is “uninhabitable” and high risk.

Volunteer firefighters continue to look for two missing colleagues in the Sacatepequez department.

Officials say there are 110 confirmed deaths from the June 3 eruption while 197 people are listed as missing.

The volcano near Guatemala City stands 12,346 feet (3,763 meters) above sea level at its peak. It is one of Central America’s most-active volcanos.

Guatemala’s seismology and volcanology institute says the volcano continued to rumble Sunday, shooting columns of ash nearly three miles into the sky while lava pooled around the crater.