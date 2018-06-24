KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A group of citizens on the Kenai Peninsula Borough have launched a campaign to place a proposition on the October ballot raising the borough’s general sales tax rate by .5 percent.

The Peninsula Clarion reports Linda Hutchings, of Soldotna, who filed the petition with the Kenai Peninsula Borough clerk’s office, says there are 10 sponsors who will be collecting signatures. They need 2,200 signatures of qualified voters by July 24 to make it onto the ballot.

The initiative is the same motion the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted down earlier this month. It would raise the general borough sales tax from 3 percent to 3.5 percent, or 50 extra cents on every $100.

Some assembly members say they preferred other types of taxes as opposed to a sales tax increase.

