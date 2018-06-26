JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man on a rafting trip in south-central Alaska was bitten numerous times by a grizzly bear.

Alaska State Troopers Tim DeSpain says the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Wildlife troopers late Monday afternoon received a call of a bear attack on the Copper River near Taral Creek. DeSpain says a man and woman on a rafting trip stopped to camp and encountered a grizzly sow and at least one cub.

He did not have details on the encounter or the extent of the man’s injuries. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

DeSpain says the two called someone they knew, who contacted Troopers and a local charter service.

The charter operator took the victim to an area where an ambulance was waiting.