Greek police say they have arrested one suspected extreme nationalist and are seeking a second as suspects in a pair of attacks on immigrants in Athens
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested one suspected extreme nationalist and are seeking a second as suspects in a pair of attacks on immigrants in Athens.
A police statement issued Monday said the suspects allegedly attacked two Pakistanis on Friday, stole a mobile phone and cash, and beat them while berating them with racist comments.
In the second attack, also Friday, another immigrant whose nationality was not made public was beaten while being verbally abused.
Both assaults took place in Aharnes, a suburb of the Greek capital. The first suspect was arrested over the weekend; the other has not been detained.
The police statement said the two men would be charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm and breaches of anti-racism laws.