ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Great Plains Manufacturing plans to expand its operations in Abilene, which could bring more than 200 new jobs to the city in the next four years.

Linda Salem, the company’s president and CEO, said Tuesday that Great Plains will renovate a former Alco Distribution Center.

The Salina Journal reports Great Plains will renovate a 350,000-square-foot building next to a building that now houses the company’s Land Pride Division.

The Land Pride Division produces agriculture equipment such as tractor and skid steer attachments and rotary tillers.

The new production facility will allow Great Plains to expand production of its lines, including Land Pride branded tractor implements and Kubota branded skid steer attachments.

