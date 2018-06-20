Great Plains Manufacturing plans to expand its operations in Abilene, which could bring more than 200 new jobs to the city in the next four years
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Great Plains Manufacturing plans to expand its operations in Abilene, which could bring more than 200 new jobs to the city in the next four years.
Linda Salem, the company’s president and CEO, said Tuesday that Great Plains will renovate a former Alco Distribution Center.
The Salina Journal reports Great Plains will renovate a 350,000-square-foot building next to a building that now houses the company’s Land Pride Division.
The Land Pride Division produces agriculture equipment such as tractor and skid steer attachments and rotary tillers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
The new production facility will allow Great Plains to expand production of its lines, including Land Pride branded tractor implements and Kubota branded skid steer attachments.
___
Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com