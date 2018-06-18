Authorities say a 39-year-old man from Grants Pass drowned in the Rogue River

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Josephine County sheriff says a Grants Pass man drowned in the Rogue River.

Sheriff Dave Daniel says it happened Saturday afternoon when 39-year-old James Dawson tried to swim to shore after his watercraft quit working. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews searched for the river for hours before finding the body.

Daniel tells the Grants Pass Daily Courier that the section of river where the drowning occurred is off-limits to personal watercraft. They are only allowed upstream from the mouth of the Applegate River. The river downstream from the Applegate is a protected area.

