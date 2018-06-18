A graduate student has been named Miss South Dakota after impressing pageant judges with her rendition of Europe's "The Final Countdown" on the piano.

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — A graduate student has been named Miss South Dakota after impressing pageant judges with her rendition of Europe’s “The Final Countdown” on the piano.

Carrie Wintle, a graduate student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was crowned Miss South Dakota on Saturday at the annual pageant. A native of the town of Iroquois, her platform centered on her nonprofit “money $sheep,” whose mission is to teach financial literacy skills to young people.

The Argus Leader reports that Wintle won over $10,000 in scholarships. First runner-up Amber Hulse of Hot Springs won over $5,000 in scholarships.

Wintle will go on to compete in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City in September.