WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary’s first female president is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony on July 2.

The school in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Friday that Katherine A. Rowe will be sworn in by Gov. Ralph Northam. The brief ceremony will begin at noon in the Great Hall of the Wren.

Rowe will become William & Mary’s 28th president. She’ll also be the first woman to lead the institution in its 325-year history.

Rowe will replace W. Taylor Reveley III, who is retiring after 10 years.

Rowe has served as provost and dean of the faculty at Smith since 2014, working as its chief academic officer. Her areas of research and scholarship have included Shakespeare as well as Medieval and Renaissance drama and media history.