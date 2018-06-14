Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order to implement a new plan for managing Connecticut's water into the future

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order to implement a new plan for managing Connecticut’s water into the future.

The Democratic governor says he ordered the state’s Water Planning Council to implement the plan Thursday.

The General Assembly received the plan in January but didn’t act on it.

Some lawmakers and water companies took issue with the plan declaring water a public trust. They questioned whether that would limit resources available to water utilities.

Malloy says his order recommits to the definition of water as a public trust. He says water should be protected for the public’s interest.

A 2014 state law directed the water council to create a plan so water resources are managed consistently throughout Connecticut.

Malloy says it’s the first of its kind for Connecticut.