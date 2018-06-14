Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made an appointment to fill an open seat for a county judge-executive
ELKTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made an appointment to fill an open seat for a county judge-executive.
Democrat Michael Todd Mansfield will take the job as Todd County’s top official.
Mansfield is a former bank president who works for an appraisal company in Hopkinsville. He is also a Hopkinsville Community College Foundation board member.
He was appointed to serve out the term of former Todd County Judge-Executive Daryl Greenfield, who resigned earlier this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
Mansfield won the Democrat primary race in May, and he has no general election opponent in the fall.