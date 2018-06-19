Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill that raises the minimum marriage age in New Hampshire to 16

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that raises the minimum marriage age in New Hampshire to 16.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports Sununu was flanked by Girl Scout and activist Cassie Levesque Monday when he signed the measure.

State law had previously allowed girls to marry at 13 and boys at 14 with the permission of a judge. The current law prohibits marriage for anyone under age 16. Judges can approve marriages for those ages 16 or 17.

Sununu praised Levesque for shedding light on the dangers of child marriage. The Southern New Hampshire University freshman earned the Girl Scout’s Gold Award and was featured in Teen Vogue for her work on the issue.

State Rep. Jackie Cilley says the law will help protect young people.

___

Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/