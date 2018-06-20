A Louisiana parish is going after parents who haven't shown up in Truancy Court after their children skipped a lot of school

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that deputies and Shreveport police arrested nine parents of 15 frequently truant children, and are looking for nine more.

Spokesman John Andrew Prime says they’re taking action because 26 children aged 6 to 17 missed a total of 1,568 days this last school year. Some will be charged with improper supervision of a minor, with penalties up to a month in jail, a $250 fine and 40 hours of community service.