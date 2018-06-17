Leaders of Germany's governing conservative parties are holding separate meetings to mull their next steps in a dispute over migration that has escalated into a threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
BERLIN (AP) — Leaders of Germany’s governing conservative parties are holding separate meetings to mull their next steps in a dispute over migration that has escalated into a threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for Germany to turn back at its border migrants previously registered as asylum-seekers in other European countries. Merkel opposes unilateral action, arguing it would weaken the 28-nation European Union.
Seehofer heads the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, the sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union.
A CSU leadership meeting Monday in Munich is likely to authorize Seehofer to go ahead with his plan — but it’s unclear at what point. If Seehofer actually implements it in defiance of Merkel, it could threaten the future of the government and the chancellor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school