The leaders of Germany and France are meeting to coordinate the two major European powers' positions on the future of the European Union ahead of next week's EU summit

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France are meeting to coordinate the two major European powers’ positions on the future of the European Union, ahead of next week’s EU summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will be joined Tuesday by ministers from both countries at a government guest house outside Berlin.

Earlier this month, Merkel delivered a long-awaited response to Macron’s proposals last fall for reform of the 28-nation EU. The two leaders agree on the need to strengthen the 19-country eurozone and reform the EU’s migration rules, for example, but have yet to agree on details.

The meeting comes as Merkel faces demands from within her own conservative bloc to turn back some migrants at Germany’s borders. She is seeking agreement with other European leaders.