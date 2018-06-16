A Georgia teenager has turned himself in to authorities after accidentally shooting his friend in the face
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager has surrendered to authorities after accidentally shooting his friend in the face.
Dallas Police Chief Joe Duvall says 18-year-old Joshua Chestney was arrested Friday after accidentally shooting his 16-year-old best friend in the eye while sitting in an SUV and playing with Chestney’s father’s pistol.
News outlets report it happened Tuesday near Sara Babb Park. Duvall says Chestney was showing off the gun when it went off.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Chestney was released from the Paulding County jail on a $7,900 bond. He faces charges of false report of a crime, pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct. More charges are possible, depending on whether the victim survives.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
Police say the 16-year-old was put into a medically-induced coma after he lost his left eye and was bleeding from his brain.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com