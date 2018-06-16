A man accused of drowning his neighbor in her bathtub almost 24 years ago has pleaded guilty to a charge of malice murder

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of drowning his neighbor in her bathtub almost 24 years ago has pleaded guilty to a charge of malice murder.

The Telegraph reports 48-year-old Homer Ridley III pleaded guilty Friday before Chief Judge Rucker Smith of the Superior Court of the Southwestern Judicial District. He then sentenced Ridley to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentence was part of a negotiated plea that took the death penalty off the table.

Ridley was indicted in May 2015 on one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Summer Gleaton of Warner Robins. Gleaton’s partially clad body was found in the bathtub of her home on Dec. 1, 1994 by her mother. Her wrists and ankles were bound.

