MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 38-year-old Michael Arnold on Tuesday took a plea agreement that requires him to serve every day of that sentence and then spend the rest of his life on probation.
Prosecutors said he acknowledged sexually assaulting a female relative last year. Henry County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Megan Matteucci says the child’s mother contacted authorities after her daughter gave birth to a stillborn baby. Matteucci says the girl didn’t know she was pregnant. DNA identified Arnold as the father.
Upon release, Arnold must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.
District Attorney Darius Pattillo says the victim’s family is satisfied with Arnold’s sentence.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com