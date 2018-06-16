Georgia beach town seeks volunteers to help watch for illegal fireworks as Fourth of July nears

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest public beach is seeking volunteers to help watch for people illegally shooting fireworks — particularly during the Fourth of July holiday next month.

WTOC-TV reports city officials on Tybee Island near Savannah are concerned that fireworks could disrupt shorebirds and nesting sea turtles, and could potentially damage beachside homes.

While it’s OK to have fireworks on the island and the city sponsors a professional display for Independence Day, the law prohibits the general public from igniting them on the beach. Violators face a fine of up to $500.

Tybee Island police Capt. Joseph Fobes said the department always gets calls about illegal fireworks around July 4. He says police often arrive too late, and volunteers can help by alerting police as soon as they see violations.

