Eighteen suspected gang members and associates have been indicted on federal racketeering charges in southern Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Eighteen suspected gang members and associates have been indicted on federal racketeering charges in southern Virginia.

WSET-TV reports that the crimes charged include drug distribution, obstruction of justice and murder.

Authorities said Thursday that two separate indictments were returned Monday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

One indictment charges eight members of the MILLAs, a set of the Bloods street gang.

The other indictment charges seven members of the Rollin 60s, a set of the Crips street gang. It also charges three female associates of the gang with being accessories after the fact, obstruction of justice and perjury.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the indictments are the beginning of a sustained assault on gang-related violence that has plagued the city of Danville.