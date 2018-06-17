The Vermont town of Richmond is considering changes to its police department

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Richmond is considering changes to its police department.

WPTZ-TV reports the Richmond Select Board held a public listening session Thursday to discuss the issue. Officials say they might expand or disband the department. Residents recently voted to approve a plan for a new police department building that could cost $3 million.

The department has six officers.

Some residents voiced concerns about rising budgets while others said they wouldn’t feel safe without a local department.

The town could contract with the Vermont State Police or the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for coverage. However, Richmond Police Chief Alan Buck worries response times could suffer if the town outsourced its police coverage.

The town plans to review a cost-benefit analysis of police operations.

___

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com