RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The fate of a proposal allowing North Carolina-based nonprofit organizations to offer health benefit plans not subject to state insurance regulations is uncertain because House lawmakers wouldn’t agree to the Senate idea out of hand.

The House declined Thursday night to accept changes senators made to a House measure that originally focused on how to recruit more school psychologists.

The new provisions envision groups offering coverage that doesn’t necessarily comply with the 2010 federal health care law. North Carolina Farm Bureau and the NC Realtors have pushed for the language. Critics say the plans would offer weak health coverage.

Key House Republicans said Thursday more time was needed to review the idea. It’s unclear if Senate and House leaders are willing to work out differences before the session ends.