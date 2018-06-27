MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s legal electoral campaign season is closing ahead of Sunday’s vote, with leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the clear favorite to win the presidency.

The candidates were making their final appeals to voters Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador rallied in Chiapas before returning to Mexico City’s Azteca soccer stadium for his final campaign event. Ricardo Anaya planned a rally in the conservative state of Guanajuato. And ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade scheduled events in the northern states of Coahuila and Nuevo Leon.

A final round of polling showed Lopez Obrador with a commanding lead in his third try for the presidency.

Corruption and runaway violence in parts of the country have dominated the campaign. Risk analysis consultant Etellekt has tallied 48 murders of local candidates and pre-candidates.