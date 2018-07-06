HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Family members are holding a funeral in Northern California for a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.
San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV reports that the service for 17-year-old Jahi McMath will be held Friday at an Oakland church. She will be buried in the nearby city of Hayward.
Her mother, Nailah Winkfield, said that doctors declared Jahi dead on June 22 after an operation to treat an intestinal issue.
The girl had already been declared dead in December 2013 after suffering irreversible brain damage during routine surgery in California when she was 13.
Winkfield refused to accept the conclusion and took her daughter for care in New Jersey, which accommodates religions that don’t recognize brain death.