VATICAN CITY (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting privately with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Francis ushered the French leader into his studio, then the two men chatted amiably a few minutes Tuesday before media were escorted out of the room.
The encounter comes amid European tensions over migrants, with the pontiff urging nations to welcome all the refuges they can properly manage. Italy is angry that France sends back migrants who illegally enter France from Italy.
France recently scathingly criticized Italy’s new populist government for refusing to allow docking by a private rescue ship with more than 600 migrants aboard. Spain eventually gave the ship safe harbor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Illicit drone flights surge along US-Mexico border as smugglers hunt for soft spots
- Justices won't hear case of anti-gay marriage florist
- U.S. Supreme Court hands Richland florist's gay-wedding case back to Washington courts
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
Macron’s visit is strictly Vatican-related, with no meetings scheduled with Italian leaders.
A Swiss Guard picket greeted Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, upon arrival.