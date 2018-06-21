PARIS (AP) — The courtyard of the French presidential palace was converted into a giant dance floor for one evening on the country’s Music Day.
The Elysee Palace hosted an unprecedented electronic music show on Thursday that 1,500 people who registered on the presidency’s website got to attend for free.
Guests could enjoy food and alcohol-free beer while listening to five French acts. They included electro artists Kavinsky and Busy P, who are regarded as global ambassadors of the house music genre known as French Touch.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, made a brief appearance to shake hands with spectators.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Iran lists demands for improving relations with US
- Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters
Since its first edition in 1982, the Music Day Festival has evolved into an evening of outdoor concerts at cultural sites and on street corners across France.