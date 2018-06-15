Law enforcement officers with the Fort Peck Tribes are still searching for inmates who escaped from the tribal jail in Poplar
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) — The Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes are offering reward money for information aiding in the apprehension of six inmates who escaped from the Fort Peck tribal jail in Poplar earlier this month.
On June 7, the Fort Peck Tribal Court posted on Facebook that 13 people had escaped from the tribal jail. On Friday, the Roosevelt County sheriff’s office posted a notice on Facebook saying the tribes were offering a reward for information leading to the six who remain at large.
Sheriff Jason Frederick told The Billings Gazette that the escapes took place in several different incidents.
Tribal Court Judge Stacie Smith said several escaped after being checked out of jail for treatment or medical care.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
- NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars
- Huge snake slithers out of Texas man's toilet, deputy wrangles it with bare hands
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com