A Fort Madison city councilman has resigned his post following his sentencing on a drug charge
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison city councilman has resigned his post following his sentencing on a drug charge.
Forty-two-year-old Travis Seidel stepped aside on Friday. He’d pleaded guilty to selling a controlled substance. A criminal complaint says Seidel sold painkilling drugs on Nov. 28 last year to a confidential police informant within 1,000 feet of a public park.
On June 1 a judge sentenced him to three years of probation and granted him a deferred judgment. That means the felony conviction can be cleared from Seidel’s record if he abides by the terms of his probation.
Seidel could have been removed by a two-thirds majority vote of the council if he had not resigned.
