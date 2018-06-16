Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial.

They will gather May 22 to re-create a photo taken when the Army post was established in 1918, with soldiers then forming to spell out “Camp Knox.”

The post said it is including the larger community in the centennial version of the photo to show its appreciation for the support it’s been given.

A news release from Fort Knox says thousands of people are expected to participate. Commemorative centennial items, food and beverages will be available for sale, and there will be activities.