A former spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department is jailed on allegations that he sexually abused a teenage relative
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department is jailed on allegations that he sexually abused a teenage relative.
Police Lt. Pete Williston was arrested Monday afternoon after police in Morris charged him with rape.
Al.com reports that Williston checked himself into a hospital over the weekend, and District Attorney Mike Anderson says Williston was taken into custody following his release.
Willison previously served as the department spokesman, and he was most recently an interim precinct commander.
Court records aren’t available to show whether Williston has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Police in Morris say a female relative of Williston reported being sexually abused by the officer over a three-year period ending in 2011.