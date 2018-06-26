BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State Police spokesman has been charged in Deschutes County with harassment for incidents prosecutors say happened with his wife in their home.

The OSP said Tuesday that Bill Fugate has been placed on unpaid leave while the criminal case against him is pending.

Fugate’s attorney, Todd Wilson, says Fugate will be in court on July 10. He had no further comment.

District Attorney John Hummel says the charges related to incidents that happened in the couple’s home on May 22, 2017 and June 15, 2017.

The couple subsequently divorced and Fugate’s estranged wife obtained a restraining order against him this March.

In court documents, she alleged he had threatened her with a gun.

Hummel reviewed five other domestic violence allegations against Fugate but did not file charges.