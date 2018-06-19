A former police officer with the Greenwood Police Department has turned herself in on a two-count indictment charging her with defrauding the city by submitting false time sheets

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer with the Greenwood Police Department has turned herself in on a two-count indictment charging her with defrauding the city by submitting false time sheets.

A release by Attorney General Jim Hood says 44-year-old Erica Scott was indicted on one count each of embezzlement and fraudulent statements. Scott surrendered to authorities on Monday.

The indictment states Scott submitted more than 600 hours on her time sheets in 2016 that she did not work, resulting in a fraudulent gain of more than $10,000. Her arraignment is set for June 28 in Leflore County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Scott faces up to 25 years in jail — 20 on the embezzlement charge and five on the fraudulent statements charge.