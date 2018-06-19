A former Chicago tanning salon operator has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former employee nearly 10 years ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago tanning salon operator has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former employee nearly 10 years ago.

Cook County Circuit Judge Carol Howard sentenced Marc Winner on Tuesday after hearing the statements of the victim and two other women who said Winner raped them.

The 47-year-old Winner was convicted last month after the victim testified he trapped her in his tanning salon after hours, forced her to his nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors painted Winner as a serial rapist, calling two other of his accusers to testify as well as a Chicago police detective in charge of investigating the cases.

Winner was charged in four sexual assault cases. Prosecutors dropped two cases to use those allegations against him at the sentencing hearing.

Winner declined to speak on his own behalf.