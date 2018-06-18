Forecasters are warning of dangerous heat in North Carolina this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerous heat in North Carolina this week.

The National Weather Service said the heat is expected to run at least through Thursday.

Forecasters said high temperatures from Charlotte to Raleigh to Wilmington are expected to be in the upper 90s. But forecasters say including the effect of humidity, the heat index will range from 103 to 109 degrees every day.

The weather service said once the heat index tops 90, people are at much higher risk for sunstroke, heat crams and heat exhaustion if they have prolonged exposure to the heat.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency where the person’s body temperature reaches 106 degrees or higher. A person can become unconscious and needs emergency medical assistance. Heatstroke can be fatal.